Suspect Sought For Laurel Shooting

A suspect in a shooting in Laurel is being sought.

Laurel Police officers and Delaware State Police troopers responded to Little Creek Apartments early Tuesday morning and discovered a female shooting victim.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Laurel Police have named a suspect in the shooting, 32-year-old Otis Williams of Lincoln.

He had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Laurel Police.

Warrants are on file for him, and nay information on the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect may be reported to Laurel Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-33-33.