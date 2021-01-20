Suspect Sought For Rehoboth Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Rehoboth Beach area.

At about 3:17 p.m., troopers responded to PNC Bank at 19745 Sea Air Avenue for a reported robbery. Investigators learned that a male suspect came into the bank, showed a handgun and ordered everyone who was inside to get into a back room. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as male, about 5’6″, with a large build. He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, gloves and sunglasses. The suspect also had a covering over his face.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3832 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.