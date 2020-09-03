Suspect Sought In Bridgeville Cigar Store Burglary Attempt

Mark Fowser
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted burglary at Bighumidor Cigar Store at 18473 Sussex Highway in Bridgeville.

The suspect tried to break into the business August 14th at about 2:40 a.m.

He is described as a heavyset black male with a receding hairline. He was wearing all-dark clothing and no shoes at the time.

The man got away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact State Police at 302-752-3813 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.