Suspect Wanted For Dec. 21st Shooting In Wicomico Co.

A suspect is being sought in connection with a shooting on West Salisbury Road ten days ago.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation has identified 34-year-old Antonio Lavon Jarmon as a suspect who opened fire from an SUV toward a group of people who were outside a business. One person was struck and needed hospital treatment. Another was grazed on the head and was treated at the scene.

Jarmon is wanted for attempted murder and other offenses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers. at 410-548-1776