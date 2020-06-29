Suspected Arson Damages Salisbury Home

A house fire in Salisbury is being investigated as a case of arson.

The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office says the Sunday night blaze on Delaware Avenue was discovered by someone who was passing by.

No one was hurt. Damage caused to the structure is estimated at $3,000.

The fire is believed to have begun on the second floor, and indications are that it was deliberately set.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office in Wicomico County at 410-713-3780 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.