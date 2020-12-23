Suspected Arson Probed In Crisfield, Md.

A house fire in Somerset County was intentional, according to an investigation conducted by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a blaze in Crisfield at a two-storm home on Locust Street. Someone who was passing by discovered the fire, which started in the living room. No one was hurt.

The cause was determined to be ‘incendiary.’



Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.