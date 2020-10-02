Suspected Bay Bridge Stunt Driver Faces 27 Charges

The driver seen on social media doing skidding doughnuts on The Bay Bridge is facing a combined 27 criminal and traffic charges.



Maryland Transportation Authority Police investigated the widely-viewed video and determined the stunt occurred Sunday on the westbound span. 22-year-old Gary Ray Montague Junior of Dumfries, Virginia was identified as the suspected driver.



After consultation with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney, charges were brought against Montague including reckless driving, willful damage of a highway, and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.

The skidding stunt occurred at the end of an unsanctioned pop-up vehicle rally in Ocean City, but it is not certain if the suspect was involved with that event.