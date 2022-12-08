Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.

New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.

Additional Information from the DHSS Press Release

In a heartbreaking sign that the opioid epidemic has not plateaued in Delaware, deaths from suspected overdoses in November set a new monthly high total, according to death investigation reports from the Division of Forensic Science.

In November 2022, 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware. That surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths included 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.

Through Nov. 30, preliminary reports from the Division of Forensic Science show that 376 people have died from suspected overdoses in Delaware. That total is an 18% increase over a similar period in 2021. In 2021, Delaware reported 515 overdose deaths, with more than 80% involving the use of fentanyl, a synthetic pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. November’s total of 43 deaths is about 50% higher than the average total deaths for the month of November, dating back to 2015.

“These deaths are heartbreaking for families across our state,” said Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Molly Magarik. “We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-term consequences for society, and behavioral health issues – including substance use disorder – is one of those consequences. The holiday season can add another layer of stress and anxiety to people’s lives, so we encourage Delawareans who need support – whether they are actively using substances or not – to reach out to talk with trained counselors, their own doctor, or another person they trust. At DHSS, we will continue to prioritize such harm-reduction strategies as training more loved ones to use Narcan, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, and helping more people get connected to the treatment they need to begin their recovery.”

To help address behavioral health needs of Delawareans, DHSS has several ways for individuals or their family members to connect:

Call the 24/7 Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE or 1-833-946-7333 – a single point of contact in which callers can connect to a variety of resources and information, including support from clinicians and peer specialists plus crisis assistance.

– a single point of contact in which callers can connect to a variety of resources and information, including support from clinicians and peer specialists plus crisis assistance. Stop by one of DHSS’ Bridge Clinics for an in-person assessment.

Visit TreatmentConnection.com to find out which treatment providers are located near you.

Visit HelpIsHereDE.com, DHSS’ one-stop website where Delawareans can search for treatment services and resources in Delaware or nearby states.

Call 988 if the individual is in crisis and needs immediate support.

Call 911 if someone has overdosed and needs emergency medical attention.

Learn where to find Narcan training, get the medication through the mail, and download the OpiRescueDE App here.

Joanna Champney, director of the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH), urged individuals in active substance use to consult with a medical provider immediately or call DHSS’ Delaware Hope Line to discuss treatment options. “Every day, we see the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people’s lives,” Champney said. “Especially for those who are vulnerable, it has added stress to their lives, negatively impacted their mental health, and isolated them too often from services. Plus, we know the holidays are an additional stressor.”

“DSAMH is funding expansions of the continuum of care for substance use treatment services in each county,” Champney added. “We have increased our withdrawal management capacity by about 43% and our residential treatment by 22%. We have bolstered outpatient services by about 36% and our sober living recovery residences are up 3% overall. “For people who are uninsured or underinsured, the State will fund their treatment services. We’re also funding mobile treatment services and we have transportation services available. We want to reduce as many barriers to health care as possible.”

Champney encouraged anyone who is using substances or suffering from addiction to call for help, see a medical provider, or ask a police officer or another first responder for help. Family members can reach out on behalf of their loved ones, too. “Our first priority is to save lives,” she said.

Under Delaware’s 911/Good Samaritan Law, people who call 9-1-1 to report an overdose and the person in medical distress cannot be arrested for low-level drug crimes.

Interim Division of Public Health Director Dr. Rick Hong urged those in active use to get Narcan through one of DSAMH’s Bridge Clinics, at a participating pharmacy – where no prescription is required – or at a Narcan training session.

“Narcan saves lives,” Dr. Hong said. “We urge anyone who needs access to Narcan to go to a Bridge Clinic, a training class or distribution event, or to a participating pharmacy to buy the overdose-reversing medication. We also encourage Delawareans to download OpiRescue Delaware, a smartphone app that provides lifesaving step-by-step instructions on how to respond to an overdose, including administration of Narcan.”

To find the Bridge Clinic in your county, training or distribution events, or a participating pharmacy, go to HelpIsHereDE.com, and click on the overdose prevention tab.

In addition, Dr. Hong praised Brandywine Counseling and Community Services’ Syringe Services Program, which provides outreach statewide. Brandywine Counseling’s mobile sites offer Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, and syringe services, and have a positive track record of connecting people to care for substance use disorder.

The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health’s Bridge Clinic locations and hours:



NEW CASTLE COUNTY

DSAMH Central Office

14 Central Ave.

New Castle, DE 19720

24/7

302-255-1650



New Castle County Hope Center

365 Airport Road

New Castle, DE 19720

Mon-Fri: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sat-Sun: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

302-544-6815



KENT COUNTY

James W. Williams State Service Center

805 River Road, Third Floor

Dover, DE 19901

Mon-Fri: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

302-857-5060



SUSSEX COUNTY

Thurman Adams State Service Center

546 S. Bedford St.

Georgetown, DE 19947

Mon-Fri: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

302-515-3310