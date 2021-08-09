Suspected Homeless Man Found Dead in Church Cemetery

A suspected homeless man was found dead in the cemetery surrounding the Midway Presbyterian Church on Coastal Highway outside of Rehoboth around 11:40 a.m. this past Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I don’t have much to release on the incident,” Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, said Sunday. “Investigators are not investigating this as a suspicious death,” he noted. The body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science (Medical Examiner Office) for further investigation.