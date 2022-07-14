Suspected Military Ordnance Discovered at Assateague Island National Seashore

Suspected military ordnance washed ashore at Assateague Island National Seashore Wednesday.

Members of the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad and the Air Force 436th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to the beach Wednesday afternoon. Maryland State Park Rangers reported the ‘suspicious device.’

It was determined that the ordnance had been in the ocean for an unknown amount of time and needed to be rendered safe. The beach was cleared of visitors, and after the ordnance was rendered safe the beach was reopened Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said the Maryland portion of Assateague was used as a bombing and strafing range by air crews from Chincoteague and North Carolina during World War II.

Anyone who sees a suspicious device come in with the tide is urged to call authorities.