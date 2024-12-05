UPDATE: Suspicious Activity in the area of Wicomico Middle and High Schools Under Investigation

UPDATE–11:15 a.m.

The “Safe in Place” has been lifted for the birth to five facility at the BOE, Wicomico Middle School, and High School. The investigation has concluded.

UPDATE–10:15

In Wicomico County the “Safe in Place” has been lifted for the birth to five facility. Wicomico Middle School and High School are still “Safe in Place.” There is no active threat of any kind– just safety precautions in place until the conclusion of the investigation.

Earlier Report:

Sheriff’s deputies are in the area of Wicomico Middle and High Schools investigating suspicious activity. Wicomico High School, Wicomico Middle School and the birth to five facility on Long Avenue are in a “Safe in Place” status until further notice. The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it becomes available.

Also, from Eastern Shore Undercover (9:35 a.m.):