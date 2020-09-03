Sussex Co. Census Response Rate Lags, Says State Official

Time is running out to be counted in the U.S. Census.

The US Census looks for as accurate a population count as possible, with good reason according to Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethanny Hall-Long. Hall-Long chairs Delaware’s Census Commission.

“When you undercount, we lose out. It isn’t just our high-risk communities and our children. It’s also our veterans, our parents, our neighbors. For the state, it’s really important,” Hall-Long said.

A recent check also indicated that the response rate in Sussex County to the Census was about 51-percent, and was especially low in the eastern part of the county.

The Census can be completed by mail, by phone or online. Census workers have also been visiting households where there has not yet been a response.