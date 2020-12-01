Sussex Co. Code Purple Shelters Open For Homeless

Shelter for the homeless is available in December and through the winter thanks to the Code Purple Sussex County program.



Overseers of the shelter network, Love Incorporated of Mid-Delmarva, have also obtained permission to utilize the former Delaware State Police Troop 7 building on Route 1 near Lewes as a shelter. Several other facilities are available.



The homeless hotline for Code Purple Sussex County is 302-519-0024.



Code Purple has taken precautions to follow COVID-19 restrictions, and beds for a night in Sussex County must be reserved.