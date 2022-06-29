Sussex Co. Council Allocates $7.5-Million in ARPA Funds

Sussex County Council has voted to allocate more than $7.5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for healthcare, housing and human services-related programs.

A dozen entities will receive portions of the funding, which is required under the act to assist such programs in the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups that create affordable housing in southern Delaware share a portion of $2.5-million, and could create more than 100 affordable units. Non-profit health and social service providers and the three major hospital systems with campuses in Sussex County also receive allocations.

“We are re-investing this money into the community, with the hope that it will do the most good for the most people,” Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent said. “These groups are among the many out there, on the front lines, working to make a difference every day.”

Sussex County received more than $45-million from ARPA in the past year, and in March a plan was released to utilize funding for wastewater infrastructure, public safety, economic recovery and other priorities.