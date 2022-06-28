Sussex Co. Council Begins Meeting At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Sussex County Council gets its meeting underway at 10:30 this morning (Tuesday) in Georgetown, to accommodate a groundbreaking event for the new Family Court facility.

County Finance Director Gina Jennings is expected to lead discussion on American Rescue Plan Act grant awards. Planning and Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse is expected to provide an update on the Comprehensive Land Use Annual Report.

Council also has public hearings and change of zone matters on the agenda and will consider three grant requests.

Sussex County Council Agenda 062822