Sussex Co. Council Holds Public Hearing on FY ’21 Budget

Sussex County Council goes back into session today.

AGENDAhttps://sussexcountyde.gov/sites/default/files/agendas/062320.pdf

The meeting, which can be observed online, will include a public hearing on the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

Council members will also get an update from County Administrator Todd Lawson on reopening procedures.

They’ll also consider a variety of grant requests.

The Sussex County Council meeting is scheduled to start at ten, with the public hearing on the budget taking place at 10:15.