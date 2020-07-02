Sussex Co. Councilman I.G. Burton Files For Re-election

Sussex County Councilman I.G. Burton is seeking a second term representing the third district on council.

Burton announced his candidacy for re-election with Mike Bradley on WGMD Thursday morning. The Department of Election lists that he filed Wednesday.

“I like the job, and I’m looking forward to an election,” Burton said. “I hope I’m successful.”

Burton ran on issues of responsible land use and growth and the need to update the county’s comprehensive plan.

“We just can’t go backwards,” Burton said. “We’re growing as a county. Our codes need to reflect the growth that we have now.”

Burton is vice-president of Sussex County Council.