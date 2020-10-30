Sussex Co. Elections Office Opens Sat. To Handle Absentee Ballots

The Department of Elections’ Sussex County Office will have extended hours of nine a.m. until three p.m. on Saturday October 31st for eligible voters to vote absentee ballots in person.

The deadline for applying for and voting by absentee in person at the department of elections office is 12 noon Monday. If you have received your absentee ballot and filled it out, it must be received by mail OR in person at the Department of Elections by 8 p.m. Tuesday. The address for the Department of Elections Sussex County Office is 119 North Race Street, Georgetown Delaware.



A secure drop slot for absentee ballots is also available there 24 hours a day. The drop boxes on election day will be available until 8 p.m. Tuesday.