Sussex Co. Habitat for Humanity Celebrates $500,000 Appropriation In Omnibus Spending Plan

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is getting half-a-million dollars in federal funding, to support completion of ten more affordable homes throughout the area.

Senator Tom Carper and Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) visited the Laurel area Monday to announce the presentation at Hope Hill, part of a larger revitalization strategy. Ten homes have been completed and ten more are under construction as part of a Delaware State Housing Authority initiative.

This round of funding was secured through the Omnibus Appropriations Bill that was passed in March. The congressional delegation says through that bill, nearly $100-million have been secured for communities and projects up and down the state of Delaware.

“There is an enormous need right now for affordable housing up and down the state, and I’m so proud that we were able to deliver these much needed funds to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, which is helping bridge the gap and providing hard working Delaware families with homes,” Carper said.

“Every American deserves a safe, sanitary, decent and affordable place to live,” Coons said. “Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been a steadfast pioneer in achieving that goal here in Delaware, and I’m so glad our congressional delegation helped secure such necessary and impactful funds.”