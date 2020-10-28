Sussex Co. Holiday Food Drive Presses On, Without Caroling On The Circle

Sussex County’s Caroling on the Circle traditional holiday kick-off event will not take place this year, but the annual food drive is on – and there are more ways to donate.

The annual celebration in early December is being called off out of an abundance of caution to ensure public health, according to Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson. The County is hopeful to resume Caroling on the Circle in December 2021.

“These are certainly different and unusual times, and circumstances being what they are, we believe Caroling on The Circle must adapt just as so many other events have had to do in 2020,” Lawson said. “But as they say in the entertainment business, ‘the show must go on,’ and it will go on, at least in part, in the form of our annual ‘Pack the Pod’ food drive. Our mission to help those less fortunate remains the same, and we need the public’s help now more than ever.”

Non-perishable food items will be collected between mid-November and December 31st. A 14-foot-by-7-foot pod will be set up outside the County Administrative Offices at 2 The Circle in Georgetown. Donors may contribute ‘no contact’ donations.

Monetary donations may also be made by check made payable to Sussex County Council and mailed to Sussex County Government, c/o County Administration, P.O. Box 589, Georgetown DE 19947. Contributions should be marked “caroling on the Circle / Pack the Pod Food Drive.” Proceeds will be used to purchase non-perishable foods to distribute among local pantries.

Last year, the Sussex County food drive collected more than 28,000items for local organizations.