Sussex Co., Lewes To Purchase Historic Jones Farm

Historic Jones Farm near Lewes will be preserved under a joint agreement.

Sussex County, the City of Lewes and Lewes Public Works will purchase the property at a total sale price of about $5,000,000.

J.G. Townsend and Company, an agri-business firm, currently owns the 37.5 acre parcel at Kings Highway and Clay Road. It’s now a mix of woodlands and agriculture.

Lewes BPW has plans to build a water tower in one corner of the site. County officials are considering a possible form of “passive recreation” for the future.

J.G. Townsend reduced the original sale price by $1,500,000.

Settlement of the transaction is expected to occur in the fall.