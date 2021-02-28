Sussex Co. Libraries Expand In-Person Services

Sussex County-owned libraries will start to offer more in-person services in March.

The Greenwood, Milton and South Coastal branches will again allow citizens to come in to use computers and browse through the book selections. Hours and days will be limited.

Computer use will be by appointment. Guests must call ahead to reserve a computer. Visitors will be screened for temperature, and masks are required to enter a Sussex County library.

County libraries and 11 independent libraries have been offering curbside service, free wireless Internet for outside use, streamed story times and book discussions and other services during the pandemic.

