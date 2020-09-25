Sussex Co. Library Expands Services Monday

Sussex County libraries are offering more services that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Starting Monday, the three County-owned libraries at Greenwood, Milton and South Coastal will make computers available, by appointment only with a one-hour time limit. Computers will be sanitized after each use.



Visitors will have their temperature checked, and masks will be required.



County libraries and 11 independent facilities have been offering curbside service for check-out and return of materials for several months. Also, free wireless broadband internet service is also available for visitors who remain outside.