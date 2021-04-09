Sussex Co. Men Indicted On US Capitol Charges

A man who was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the U.S Capitol January 6th has been indicted – along with his son – on several charges.

A grand jury has indicted Kevin Seefried of Laurel for five counts that include entering restricted property and disorderly conduct. Hunter Seefried faces those charges as well as three charges of destruction of government property and violence on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors have alleged that Hunter Seefriend took part in breaking of a window.

The Seefrieds turned themselves in to authorities just over a week after the Capitol riot.