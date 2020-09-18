Sussex Co. Property Taxes Come Due Sept. 30th

Property taxes in Sussex County must be paid by the end of the month.



Property owners received their tax bills for the 2021 fiscal year last month. Funds collected go into the budget, generating an estimated $166.3-million in revenue to pay for various county functions.



Also, bills include taxes that are set by local school districts. About 10-percent of a typical residential tax bills goes to County property taxes. The rest goes to public education.



Sussex property tax bills may be paid by cash, check, money order, and debit cards or credit cards. Payments can be made in a variety of ways: mail, online, in person or by phone.

Sussex County government provided more information below:

Sussex County accepts tax payments by cash, check, money order, and debit or credit cards. Taxpayers have different options to make their payments. These include:

THROUGH LENDER

Many taxpayers have their annual taxes paid out of escrow accounts by their mortgage lenders. Escrow customers do not receive paper bills. However, billed amounts are available online by visiting www.sussexcountyde.gov/pay-your-bill and selecting the “Sussex County Self Service site” link on the page. If escrow customers have any questions regarding the status of their accounts, they should contact their lenders.

ONLINE

Payment can be made online with most major credit cards or by e-check. Please visit www.sussexcountyde.gov and select “Online Payment” at the top right of the page.

BY MAIL

Property owners can mail their tax payments using the return envelopes included with their bills. Checks and money orders should be made payable to “Sussex County Government” and addressed to the Sussex County Treasury Division, PO Box 601, Georgetown, DE 19947. All payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to be considered received on time. Unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest charges.

IN PERSON OR BY TELEPHONE

The County’s payment center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; access may be limited at times and is subject to change due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone paying in person is subject to a health screening and safety protocols, including answering a wellness survey, undergoing a temperature check, and wearing a mask/face-covering. The office is located on the first floor of the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown. A convenient and secure after-hours payment drop box also is available, located in the lobby. For those making payment by telephone, call 1-866-791-9802. Callers must have their annual tax bill available when making a telephone payment.