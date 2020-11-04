Sussex Co. Returns To Be Read Thursday In Georgetown

After Election Day, it’s time to Bury The Hatchet.



The traditional Return Day parade and other festivities have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, area elected officials have organized a scaled-down ceremony at The Circle in Georgetown, which will include the reading of the Sussex County returns and symbolic burying of the hatchet by party leaders, in a vat of dirt and sand collected from four corners of the county.



The event is scheduled to take place Thursday at noon, and WGMD will have coverage. Millsboro native Alison White will sing The Star Spangled Banner. Sussex County Sheriff Robert Lee will read the returns before the burying of the hatchet.

DelDOT says The Circle in Georgetown will be closed to traffic Thursday between 8:00a.m. and 4:00 p.m.



Attendees of the ceremony are asked to observe health and safety protocols.