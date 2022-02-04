Sussex Co. School Districts Are Recruiting For Teachers

Area school districts are recruiting for more teachers.

The Indian River School District, the Seaford School District and Delaware State University will host several recruitment events to highlight DSU’s alternative routes to certification program. People who have obtained a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education, but are interested in becoming a teacher, are invited to find out more February 23rd at 6:00 p.m. Georgetown Middle School and March 1st at Seaford High School, also at 6:00 p.m.

Delaware State University will also schedule a virtual recruitment event.

