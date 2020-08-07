Sussex Co. Seeks Isaias-Related Damage Reports

The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center is inviting property owners, residents and businesses to submit reports of any damage caused by the wind and rain from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Damage reports will be compiled for a possible application for disaster aid.

You can visit the Sussex County government website and submit details online about the type of property, the location, and the kind of damage. It also asks whether the structure is able to be occupied and if it is insured.

Photos of the damage can also be submitted.

“Public reports are one of the most important tools emergency managers have when it comes to assessing the extent of damage from an event like this. Property owners can be our eyes in the field and provide us critical information that, when combined, gives us a more complete picture,” Emergency Operations Center Director Joseph L. Thomas said. “That’s why we’re asking for the public’s input, because it helps us better understand the magnitude of the damage, and it also could help the area earn federal assistance.”

The Sussex County EOC, and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency will review the collected information.