Sussex Co. Tax Payments Due Sept. 30th

Time is ticking away to meet the deadline to pay Sussex County property taxes.

Sussex County billing services issued tax bills for the 2022 fiscal year in August. They cover county property taxes, sewer and water, tax ditch and street lighting fees where applicable. School district taxes are the bulk of the average bill – about 90-percent, in fact.

Collections would total about $174.1-million.

The deadline to pay is September 30th.

Bills can be reviewed at: https://munis.sussexcountyde.gov/MSS/citizens/RealEstate/.

How to pay, courtesy of Sussex County:

Sussex County accepts tax payments by cash, check, money order, and debit or credit cards. Taxpayers have different options to make their payments. These include:

THROUGH LENDER

Many taxpayers have their annual taxes paid out of escrow accounts by their mortgage lenders. Escrow customers do not receive paper bills. However, billed amounts are available online by visiting www.sussexcountyde.gov/pay-your-bill and selecting the “Sussex County Self Service site” link on the page. If escrow customers have any questions regarding the status of their accounts, they should contact their lenders.

ONLINE

Payment can be made online with most major credit cards or by e-check. Please visit www.sussexcountyde.gov and select “Online Payment” at the top right of the page.

BY MAIL

Property owners can mail their tax payments using the return envelopes included with their bills. Checks and money orders should be made payable to “Sussex County Government” and addressed to the Sussex County Treasury Division, PO Box 601, Georgetown, DE 19947. All payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to be considered received on time. Unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest charges.

IN PERSON OR BY TELEPHONE

The County’s payment center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Anyone paying in person is subject to a health screening and safety protocols, including answering a wellness survey and undergoing a temperature check. The office is located on the first floor of the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown. A convenient and secure after-hours payment drop box also is available, located in the lobby. For those making payment by telephone, call 1-866-791-9802. Callers must have their annual tax bill available when making a telephone payment.

For more information or general questions about tax bill payments, please call (302) 855-7871.