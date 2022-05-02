Sussex Co. Welcomes Public Participation In Update Of Emergency Plan
Sussex Countians and property owners can weigh in today (Monday, May 2nd) on the required update to the County’s All Hazard Multi-Jurisdictional Mitigation Plan.
The plan was first adopted in 2005 and was most recently updated in 2017. It’s designed to serve as a comprehensive, long-term planning tool for emergency planners.
A virtual meeting will be held today starting at 10 a.m., A call-in option is also available for anyone who does not have access to a computer.
From Sussex County Government:
The meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, during a Microsoft Teams virtual session. The public can view and participate in the meeting by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/3OfLX6K; for those without computer access, a dial-in option is available by calling (469) 998-6211 and entering the passcode ‘981 912 905’ followed by the ‘#’ key. There is no physical meeting location.
For more information, to view the current plan, or offer comments in advance, please visit http://www.sussexcountyde.gov/all-hazard-mitigation-plan.