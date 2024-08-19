Sussex County Administrative Offices to Close Thursday at Noon for Berry Funeral

The Sussex County Administrative offices on The Circle in Georgetown will close to the public at noon on Thursday ahead of the funeral and procession for fallen firefighter and EMS logistics technician Thomas Berry, III. A funeral with full firefighter honors will begin at 1pm at Crossroad Community Church – visitation begins at the church at 10am till 1pm.

Following the funeral a procession of public safety professionals and apparatus will escort Berry’s body through downtown Georgetown and the Georgetown Fire Company, to the County Public Safety Complex and to the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company – ending at the Ellendale Cemetery.

Traffic impacts in Georgetown and Ellendale will be significant. Any business to be done at the County Administrative Offices should be done before noon on Thursday – or wait until Friday morning when the building reopens at 8:30.

