Sussex County Appoints Land Use Reform Working Group to Help Address Growth Issues

The Sussex County Council, at its Tuesday, Feb. 25th, meeting, endorsed a measure to appoint a special committee, known as the Land Use Reform Working Group, that will begin meeting in the weeks ahead to discuss ways the County can and should address the pace and intensity of residential development in southern Delaware. The committee, which will comprise 10 members from a cross-section of disciplines and interests within the community, including affordable housing advocates, builders, citizens’ groups, developers, environmentalists, and farmers, among others, will be empaneled to discuss a broad range of topics as it relates to the County’s future land use. The committee will, in turn, make recommendations to the Planning & Zoning Commission and County Council. County officials expect the committee to bring forth its first recommendations later this year.