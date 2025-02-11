Sussex County Backyard Flock Tests Positive for Avian Influenza

Delaware Department of Agriculture officials say tests of a backyard chicken flock in Sussex County has returned presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza. Additional samples have been sent to the US Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory for further confirmation. The affected premises has been quarantined and birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.

During this time, DDA strongly encourages backyard flock owners to keep all birds in their coop and undercover, so they do not commingle with wild birds or come into contact with wild bird droppings contaminated with the virus.