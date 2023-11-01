Sussex County Begins Food Drive for 40th Annual Caroling on The Circle Campaign

Sussex County government this week kicks off its yearly food drive for community food banks and will celebrate that effort during the 40th annual Caroling on The Circle event, set for a new date and time this year, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7th, in downtown Georgetown. In 2022, the food drive collected nearly 20,000 items for more than a dozen-and-a-half organizations. County officials aim to collect as many or more this year, teaming up with the Chamber and others by encouraging businesses, schools, civic organizations, and the general public to do their part to ‘Pack the Pod’ – a 14-foot by 7-foot portable storage shed that will be set up at The Circle – with food items for local food pantries. The food drive begins now and runs through the end of December. Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items for donation during Caroling on The Circle.

Sussex County is counting on the community’s ‘can do’ spirit to count up thousands of canned goods for the hungry this holiday season.

Each year, the community singing event doubles as a food drive for hungry families in Sussex County, drawing hundreds of residents – along with the support of area schools, businesses and civic organizations – who turn out to sing Christmas carols and collect canned goods for area pantries, churches and food banks.

The food drive begins now and runs through the end of December.

In 2022, the food drive collected nearly 20,000 items for more than a dozen-and-a-half organizations. County officials aim to collect as many or more this year, teaming up with the Chamber and others by encouraging businesses, schools, civic organizations, and the general public to do their part to ‘Pack the Pod’ – a 14-foot by 7-foot portable storage shed that will be set up at The Circle – with food items for local food pantries. Since its inception in the 1980s, Caroling on The Circle has raised nearly 800,000 items for local food pantries.

County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said Caroling on The Circle is a fixture on the holiday calendar, one that many in the public look forward to each year. He added the County wanted to keep the giving tradition moving forward, but with a new twist this year. Hence, the partnership with the Chamber in 2023 with hopes of reaching a wider audience, and boosting the overall haul of food donations from generous contributors.

“Our hope is this is an evening full of holiday cheer, one that literally fills the cupboards of our local pantries,” Mr. Lawson said. “The Christmas spirit is displayed in no greater way than by lending a helping hand to those less fortunate, and we’re excited at the chance we have this year with Caroling on The Circle and the Georgetown Christmas parade to really make a difference in people’s lives during the holiday season.”

As always, the historic Sussex County Courthouse and picturesque Circle will serve as the backdrop for an evening of traditional and Spanish carols. WBOC TV on-air personality Jason Lee will emcee this year’s festivities, which will feature local singing artists Kevin Short and Ed Shockley. Also joining in the performances will be the El Centro Cultural group.

All of the evening’s events are free to attend; participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items for donation during Caroling on The Circle.

Food items will be collected that night at the pod on The Circle, but donations can be dropped off from now until the end of December at the County Administrative Offices building, next to the courthouse, in Georgetown. Receptacles will be available outside the County complex, allowing the public to make drop-offs 24 hours a day throughout the holiday season. Staff will routinely collect items and ‘Pack the Pod’ before delivering food to pantries.

For more information about Caroling on The Circle and the ‘Pack the Pod’ food drive, call (302) 855-7700.