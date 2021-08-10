Sussex County Begins to Issue Property Tax Bills

Summer’s end signals the start of another season in Sussex County: tax time.

The County’s Billing Services office has begun issuing bills for the 2022 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $174.2 million in tax revenue. Each August, Sussex County government issues tens of thousands of tax bills for the more than 186,000 parcels in the county, with revenue collected funding a variety of local public services. Bills can be viewed online, at https://munis.sussexcountyde.gov/MSS/citizens/RealEstate/.

For property owners without mortgage escrow accounts, paper copies will be mailed throughout August, with payment due by Sept. 30, the deadline established by Delaware Code.

Tax bills feature an easy-to-read format to help taxpayers understand their bills and payment options, a number of which are available for the public’s convenience.

For the 2022 tax year, the County will mail more than 135,000 paper copies, while nearly 51,000 bills will be sent electronically to mortgage lenders. Property owners not receiving a paper bill and who have a current escrow account are encouraged to check with their lenders to verify payment status.

Annual tax bills include County property taxes, and County sewer and water, tax ditch and street lighting fees, where applicable. Additionally, tax bills include local school district taxes, which are set by and vary among the eight independent school districts. Delaware law requires Sussex County to bill property owners for school taxes on behalf of the districts, with those funds then turned over to the State. Approximately 10 percent of the typical residential tax bill is for County property taxes, with the remainder going to public education administered by the local, independent school districts.

Sussex County accepts tax payments by cash, check, money order, and debit or credit cards. Taxpayers have different options to make their payments. These include:

THROUGH LENDER

Many taxpayers have their annual taxes paid out of escrow accounts by their mortgage lenders. Escrow customers do not receive paper bills. However, billed amounts are available online by visiting www.sussexcountyde.gov/pay-your-bill and selecting the “Sussex County Self Service site” link on the page. If escrow customers have any questions regarding the status of their accounts, they should contact their lenders.

ONLINE

Payment can be made online with most major credit cards or by e-check. Please visit www.sussexcountyde.gov and select “Online Payment” at the top right of the page.

BY MAIL

Property owners can mail their tax payments using the return envelopes included with their bills. Checks and money orders should be made payable to “Sussex County Government” and addressed to the Sussex County Treasury Division, PO Box 601, Georgetown, DE 19947. All payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to be considered received on time. Unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest charges.

IN PERSON OR BY TELEPHONE

The County’s payment center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Anyone paying in person is subject to a health screening and safety protocols, including answering a wellness survey and undergoing a temperature check. The office is located on the first floor of the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown. A convenient and secure after-hours payment drop box also is available, located in the lobby. For those making payment by telephone, call 1-866-791-9802. Callers must have their annual tax bill available when making a telephone payment.

For more information or general questions about tax bill payments, please call (302) 855-7871.