Sussex County Bids EMS Director Bob Stuart a Happy Retirement & Welcomes a New Airport Manager

The Sussex County Council recognized retiring EMS Director Robert Stuart with a proclamation. Stuart steps down at the end of the month – Deputy EMS Director Robbie Murray has been named as the new EMS Director.

County Administrator, Todd Lawson, introduced the Council to the new manager of the Delaware Coastal Airport, Bob Bryant. Bryant was the manager of the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico County Airport in Salisbury for 23 years and brings a wealth of experience to his new position – which he began on Monday. Councilman Sam Wilson asked him if he planned to continue with the second phase of the runway expansion project.

Eric Littleton, who was named to the position a year ago, opted to return to Wallops Flight Facility. Former airport manager Jim Hickin came out of retirement until a new airport manager was named

The council approved the reappointment of Kevin Pritchett to the Building Code Appeal Board with a unanimous vote. He was appointed by Councilman Sam Wilson for District 2.

Image courtesy Sussex County Government

Sussex County has purchased 17.5 acres of farmland off Route 24 in the Angola area to be preserved from future development. The County paid about $970,000 for the property – with the money coming through realty transfer taxes already collected and budgeted. The land is in the Inland Bays watershed and for now will continue to be in agricultural production – any future use will be determined at a later date.