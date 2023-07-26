Sussex County Cooling Stations Available as Area Heat Wave Worsens

As a record-breaking heat wave that has sizzled the southwestern United States heads east, Sussex County is offering a way for you to cool down over the next few days. National Weather Service forecasters are predicting temperatures the next several days to soar into the mid and upper 90s, with heat index values at or exceeding 100 degrees. County facilities designated as cooling stations include:

• The South Coastal Library–Bethany Beach

• The County Administration Building in Georgetown

• The Greenwood Library

• The Milton Library

Sussex County paramedics will make routine stops at these locations, as time permits, to answer any heat-related questions and/or concerns. Also, free, individual servings of bottled water will be available to help you cool off. When visiting a relief station, you are asked to bring any medications and/or specialty items that you need.

Additional Information from the Sussex County Government:

Sussex County reminds the public that select County facilities are always available as cooling stations in the summer during their regular business hours, offering the public a respite from the heat and humidity. The air-conditioned sites include:

County Admin Building

2 The Circle

Georgetown, DE

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F

Greenwood Library

100 Mill St.

Greenwood, DE

10 a.m.-6 p.m. M, W, Thu; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues;

10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.

Milton Library

121 Union St.

Milton, DE

10 a.m.-7 p.m. M, Tues; 10 a.m-6 p.m. W, Thu; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.

South Coastal Library

43 Kent Ave.

Bethany Beach, DE

10 a.m.-6 p.m. M, Tues; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. W, Thu;

10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat

Residents and visitors are urged to limit exposure outside, particularly during the hottest part of the day – roughly from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Those who must be outside should take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water.

Here are some hot weather safety tips:

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing. Lighter clothing deflects sunlight, and will not absorb heat like dark materials do;

Stay in properly ventilated areas;

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day;

Have plenty of water available. Avoid alcoholic beverages;

Be aware of the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and seek medical attention if necessary. Signs of heat cramps can include muscular pains and spasms from heavy exertion. Resting in a cooler area, taking occasional sips of water and stretching the muscle mildly can counter the effects of heat cramps. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are much more serious, and may require immediate medical attention. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include a pale or flushed appearance, as well as headache and nausea. Heat stroke symptoms include rapidly increased body temperature, loss of consciousness, rapid or weak pulse and rapid, shallow breathing.

Be sure to check on friends, relatives and neighbors, particularly the elderly and young children, who may be at risk for exposure to the heat. Remember to give pets extra water, provide shade or bring them into a residence where temperatures are cooler.

It is also important to keep in mind that due to the higher temperatures and humidity expected in the area over the coming days, demand for electricity will increase. In an effort to reduce costs and avoid power shortages, the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center asks all residents and business operators in Sussex County to help conserve power to avoid outages.

You can help in the conservation of electricity by taking the following steps:

Set air conditioners to 80 degrees, or use fans instead, and minimize the opening of refrigerators and freezers;

Limit the use of electric water heaters and turn off non-essential appliances and lights;

Delay using high-energy appliances, such as washing machines and dryers, until after 8 p.m.;

Prepare light summer meals that require minimal, if any, cooking. Try using an outdoor grill or microwave oven instead of an electric range;

Keep window shades, blinds, or drapes closed to block the sunlight during the hottest portion of the day;

Move lamps, TVs and other heat sources away from air conditioner thermostats. Heat from those appliances is sensed by the thermostat and could cause an air conditioner to run longer than necessary;

Move furniture and other obstacles from in front of central air conditioning ducts to allow cooler air to circulate through rooms more freely.

Businesses can conserve electricity by:

Raising thermostats;

Turning off unnecessary lighting and equipment.

Sussex County also reminds residents to use this opportunity to create a Safety Profile for their household and loved ones with the County’s free Smart911 service, which provides potentially critical, life-saving information to first responders in an emergency. Profiles can contain as much or as little information as users want, including details about their properties, special medical conditions and family contacts. Visit www.smart911.com to get started.

The Sussex County EOC and Sussex County EMS will continue to monitor the weather situation and issue updates as needed. Follow along on the EOC and EMS social media pages on Facebook and Twitter, at www.facebook.com/SussexCountyEOC, www.twitter.com/SussexCtyDE_EOC, www.facebook.com/SussexCountyEMS and www.twitter.com/SussexCoDE_EMS.

For more information, please call the Sussex County EOC at (302) 855-7801 or Sussex County EMS at (302) 854-5050.