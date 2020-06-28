Sussex County Coronavirus Testing

There will be several saliva-based testing sites this week in Sussex County. On Monday from 1 to 6pm at the Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach. Thursday July 2nd from 10 to 2pm at Epworth United Methodist Church on Holland Glade Road in Rehoboth and from Noon to 4pm Thursday at Delaware Tech in Georgetown.

For all of these saliva-based tests – do not eat, drink or brush your teeth 20 minutes prior to the test. It is free for people with or without symptoms. Pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com to reserve your spot and reduce check-in. There will be limited on-site registration.