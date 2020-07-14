Sussex County Council Announces Robbie Murray to Director of County EMS

Image courtesy Frankford VFC

The Sussex County Council today announced the next Director of EMS will be Robbie Murray of Frankford. The council went into executive session after the morning session to consider job applications and came back with their announcement. Murray has been a paramedic since 1994 and was named Paramedic of the Year in 1999. In 2016 Murray was named Deputy Director of EMS. He will take over as Director when current Director of EMS, Robert Stuart, steps down t the end of July.