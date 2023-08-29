Sussex County Council Approves Bond Recall and Two of Three Solar Farm Applications

The Sussex County Council received an update from Mark Isaacs, Director of the UD Carvel Research and Education Center west of Georgetown. His update included how the funding that they receive from the County is used.

During public comment, the Council heard from several county residents who request that the Planning & Zoning Commission reinstate the phone-in option during meetings and public hearings. This is something that was started during the Covid pandemic which the County Council still uses.

County Administrator Todd Lawson told the Council that applications for FY2024 Human Service Grant program are now being accepted through September 29th – applications are available on the County’s website. County offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday – there will be no Council meeting on Tuesday, September 5.

Four County employees were honored as 3rd Quarter Shining Stars. Jaime Marine, Jody Palmer, Robert Kreitzer and Nathan Spencer work in the Environmental Services Department. Human Resources Director Karen Brewington told the Council on Friday, June 30th (the end of the FY 2023) they went to New Castle to pick up three trucks that had been ordered but not delivered. The vehicles had to be picked up that day as they were funded through the FY 23 budget – and that funding would be lost at midnight. Their trek through July 4th holiday traffic and back saved over $120,000 from being taken from the FY 2024 approved budget.

The County Council approved a bond recall for the Solitudes on Whites Creek subdivision that was mostly completed, but still had paving work that needed to be completed, however work had been inactive since the last of the lots was sold and the final building permit and certificate of occupancy granted two years earlier. The County Engineer has reached out numerous times to the developer who has not responded since April of this year. Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker asked for a recall of three bonds – totaling about $900,000 so that the work can be done under the Engineering Department’s general and labor contract or another contractor mechanism with approval from the Finance Department. He adds that the remaining work will be covered by the funding from the bonds and will be a burden to County taxpayers. Councilman John Rieley asked if there was a way to sanction these types of developers, but since his ties to this development is complete and the developer is finished. Rieley added that he’s not sure that type of builder is who the County would want. Parker told him that unfortunately this isn’t an isolated incident.

Three pieces of Old Business were revisited by the Council – all for solar farms – one in Seaford which was amended and approved and one in Dagsboro was also approved. However an application for a solar farm that would be located on Route 113 just south of Frankford was denied with a 3 to 2 vote. Councilman Doug Hudson said that scrutiny needed to be taken in the location of these solar farms and that agriculture is number one. In his comments on the Dagsboro solar farm, which he voted to approve, he that the Dagsboro application was for property not right on Route 113.

During the afternoon session the Council approved a Conditional Use No 2415 on behalf of Delaware Electric Cooperative for an electric substation in the area of Reynolds Road and Zion Church Road near Milton. The Council also approved Change of Zone No 1987 for Longview Jefferson Creek, LLC near Bethany Beach. Change of Zone No 1985 – requesting a change from AR-1 to a Marine district near Love Creek for a boat repair and storage and a restaurant – has been deferred by the Council.

The County Council will not meet on Tuesday, September 5 because of the Labor Day Holiday. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 12.