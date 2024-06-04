Sussex County Council Approves Increase Cost in Fenwick Island Dredging Project

The Sussex County Council has approved two future proclamations for Cape Henlopen High School sports teams. One is for the Unified Track & Field Team and for the Girls Lacrosse Team – both DIAA State Champions.

The Council has approved the reappointment of Jordan Warfel to the Board of Adjustment and the reappointment of Holly Wingate to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Each is for a 3-year term beginning on July 1st.

Fenwick Island councilman Bill Rymer returned to Council to discuss some changes to the Fenwick Island dredging project that he presented two weeks ago – which, now that the re-bidding process has closed. He said they received 3 bids this time with some changes to the specifications – and resulted in an increase in the Town’s request from $500,000 to $800,000. The primary reason for the change is boater safety and to increase water flow in the canals. The County Council unanimously approved the $800,000 request, which matches what Fenwick Island residents are putting into the project.

County Administrator Todd Lawson told the Council about an upcoming Sussex County Engineering Department referendum vote for Blackwater Village – vote at Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro on Thursday, June 6 from 5 to 8pm. The purpose of the vote is to determine if area residents are in support for a revised assessment rate for the Blackwater Village area based on the funding package offer received from the State Revolving Fund.

Community Development and Housing Director Brandy Nauman updated the Council on the ARPA funding. This is the third and final round of grant funding for affordable housing developers available through the Sussex County Housing Trust Fund. Nauman received 8 applications and 4 were recommended by the Advisory Board for funding – a total of $1.6-million. With ARPA ending there were strict deadlines to follow and not all the applications could be recommended.

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity – $500,000 – 10 scattered sites – in Milton, Milford, Greenwood and Bridgeville

Homes for America/Bridgeville – $500,000 – Elizabeth Cornish Landing – renovate & preserve 54 rental units for low-income households

CHEER-Georgetown – $500,000 – Gateway East – construction of 39 new rental units

Laurel Redevelopment Corporation – $100,000 – Promenade on Broad Creek in Laurel – 2 new duplexes.

The $1.6-million in funding will preserve or create 105 affordable units.

The County Council was presented with an Airport Master Plan update by Airport Manager, Bob Bryant. He says this plan is for 20 years, “it’s a good master plan and the Airport Layout Plan is aggressive.” It does include the main runway expansion as well as taxiway improvements, rehabilitating existing paved surfaces, hangar development and terminal facility expansion.

The afternoon public hearings began with an ordinance to amend the County Code to eliminate the positions of Department Head of Emergency Operations and Department Head of Emergency Medical Services now that the County has opted to create the new position of Department Head of Public Safety. The County Personnel Board met at the end of May and unanimously recommended this change to adopt this ordinance to the County Code. The Council did approve the amended ordinance with a unanimous vote.

The Council also approved the issuance of up to $1,225,000 of General Obligation bonds in connection with the Warwick Park Phase 1 Project and authorizing all necessary actions in connection therewith.

Two Conditional Use applications were also approved – on for a medical building for outpatient services in the Seaford area. The other is for a watersports recreational facility on Double Bridges Road at Muddy Neck Road west of Bethany Beach.

The County Council will meet on Tuesday, June 11th, however the meeting will not begin until 1pm. There are several public hearings scheduled including an ordinance amendment regarding accessory dwelling units and one regarding perimeter buffers around residential development.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA