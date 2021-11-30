Sussex County Council Approves Millsboro Fire Company Sub-Station

The Sussex County Council had a short meeting this week. The meeting started, as always, with public comment. The President of Delaware Manufactured Housing Owners Association, William Kinnick, told the Council that DNREC is not communicating with anyone as well as it should. Kinnick’s primary concerns are water and sewage and he doesn’t want to see a “Flint, Michigan here in Sussex County.” There are nearly 180 manufactured home communities statewide – about 90 of them in Sussex County. He is working with Council President Mike Vincent and Councilman Mark Schaeffer to move things along. He is also working with the Governor and State Representatives Danny Short and Tim Dukes.

Kinnick mentioned a sewage spill in Briarwood Manor, near Laurel that occurred on Monday, and two other communities, Scottsdale and Homestead, which are being cited for sewer systems that are leaking. He is working to protect the water supply and would like to some better ordinances and to change some laws – possibly even strip some responsibilities from DNREC.

County Administrator Todd Lawson reminded the County Council that Caroling on the Circle will take place on Monday, December 6 beginning at 6:30pm. Carolers are asked to bring a donation of canned or non-perishable foods to help “Pack the Pod” that is in front of the County offices on the Circle in Georgetown. Donations will be accepted through the end of December. All foods donated will be distributed by county food pantries, churches and food banks to feed Sussex County’s hungry.

Mr. Lawson also announced that the County’s Finance Department has again been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada with the ‘Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the FY 2022 Budget, which was adopted in June. “The award is given to those public bodies that have demonstrated an observance of the highest principles of governmental budgeting, according to the GFOA.”

There were three public hearings during the afternoon session. Conditional Use No. 2273 on behalf of Michael Parsons. This is for the use of commercial deliveries of parts to be sold offsite on a property west of Lewes. The Council approved the application with a 4 to 0 vote (Councilwoman Cindy Green was absent)

Conditional Use No 2314 on behalf of Millsboro Fire Company was also approved with a 4 to 0 vote. This will allow for a fire department sub-station on a property at Millsboro Highway and Lewis Road west of Millsboro. With the town’s recent growth spurt, traffic is often gridlock which can make getting to the fire house or to the scene of an incident take longer. The sub-station, which was supported with over 80 letters as well as positive comments from neighboring fire companies, would not have a siren, but could possibly house three fire trucks and an ambulance for more timely responses on the west side of Route 113.

A Change of Zone No. 1936 application on behalf of OA-BP Marina Bay-Lakeside, LLC has been deferred for a vote until next week. The request is to increase the number of Single-Family Detached Condominiums permitted from 388 to 471 (83 units) and decrease the number of Multi-Family Units from 378 to 295 (83 units). The overall number of units would remain the same.

A change of zone application for a property on Wil King Road in Lewes was scratched from this week’s agenda and not considered.