Sussex County Council Approves P&Z Nominee

The Sussex County Council held a public interview for a nominee to the County Planning and Zoning Commission. The Council approved Brian Butler of Bridgeville for a three year seat on the Commission. The nomination was made by Council Vice President John Rieley after a nomination two weeks ago by District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Green failed to get the votes needed after his public interview. The Council did also fill another vacancy on the Commission two weeks ago when they appointed Scott Collins of Rehoboth Beach to replace Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson who did not seek another term. The Council also reappointed Bruce Mears of Ocean View to another term. Neither Butler nor Collins have previous experience in local government.

County Administrator Todd Lawson gave the Council an update on County Council initiatives which the they created at the beginning of the year. Included in the priority list – updates to the County Code, Delaware Code updates, DelDOT initiatives and P&Z initiatives. Several items under each topic have been approved and others are ready for action or further discussion as projects move forward.

In his administers report, Lawson told the Council of the recent passing of William Conn Scott of Selbyville. He told the Council that it was Scott who designed the Sussex County Flag which was adopted by the State of Delaware in 1974. Scott died on May 16th – he was 89.

Director of Utility Planing and Design Review, John Ashman updated the Council on the Red Fox Run Annexation into the County Sanitary Sewer District – West Rehoboth area. The Engineering Department met with the community’s HOA in March and polling letters from the property owners showed 21 in favor of central sewer service, 14 were opposed and 12 property owners did not respond. Notices will be posted for a public hearing on the annexation of the area – that public hearing is tentatively set for September 16th at the Milton Public Library.

During Council Comment, Councilwoman Cindy Green updated the Council Sunday’s flooding in Greenwood and the response from local fire companies, the County and the State.

There were 7 public hearings scheduled for the afternoon session – including a public hearing in the Council chambers for the Warrington Farm Annexation into the County Sanitary Sewer District – West Rehoboth Area. There were no comments and the annexation was approved with a 5 to 0 vote.

The Council also held a public hearing on an ordinance amendment on Amenities which was introduced to the Council in March. The have been no comments received – and none made during the public hearing. The ordinance deals with the timing of construction for amenities in residential developments to be complete by 60% – and this ordinance codifies the requirement so that everyone is aware of what the requirement is.

The other five public hearings were three Conditional Use applications and two Change of Zone applications. All were approved by the Council.

The Council is not scheduled to meet on July 25th, so the next meeting for the Sussex County Council will be on August 1st.