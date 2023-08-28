Sussex County Council Back in Session after a Week Off

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The Council will hear from Mark Isaacs – the Director at the U-D Carvel Research & Education Center west of Georgetown. Finance Director Gina Jennings will discuss the Delaware Transit Funding Budget – which funds transportation for several county senior centers. And Human Resource Director, Karen Brewington will announce the third quarter Shining Star Awards for outstanding County employees.

In Old Business the Council will revisit three solar farm projects in Seaford, Frankford and Dagsboro.

The afternoon session begins at 1:30pm – the Council will hold public hearings on one Conditional Use and two Change of Zone applications.

The Sussex County Council meets at 10am Tuesday in the County Administration Offices on The Circle in Georgetown.