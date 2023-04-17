Sussex County Council Back in Session Tuesday

The Sussex County Council is back in session Tuesday in Georgetown. The Council will recognize Fair Housing Month with a proclamation. There will also be two public hearings at 10:15 – both sanitary sewer annexations – American Storage Annexation – Long Neck area and the Mulberry Knoll Store Annexation – West Rehoboth.

There are also 2 public hearings for conditional use applications during the afternoon session. CU No. 2340 on behalf of the Inland Bays Preservation Company, LLC for a wastewater reclamation treatment facility on about 26 acres near the Banks and Green Roads area near Long Neck. CU No. 2349 on behalf of Lessard Builders for a multifamily dwelling – 10 units – in the area of Oak Orchard and River Roads in Oak Orchard.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown. The afternoon public hearings begin at 1:30pm.

SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL AGENDA

SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL PACKET