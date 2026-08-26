Sussex County Council Continues Discussion on Forest Preservation Ordinance

The Sussex County Council recognized retiree Lars Granholm for his over 30 years of dedicated service. He was a District Supervisor for Sussex County Emergency Services. He was presented with a plaque and tribute from the County Council.

County Planning Director Jamie Whitehouse told the Council the Planning and Zoning Department received a request in late July for a 6-month time extension for Wilhaven, LLC – a cluster subdivision of 58 single family lots off Wil King Road west of Lewes. A preliminary Subdivision Plan for the subdivision was approved by Planning and Zoning in August of 2023 – valid for 3 years and set to expire on August 24, 2026.

The request for the extension was filed by the applicant in writing on July 28, 2026. Whitehouse adds that the developer entered into a Brownfields Development Agreement with DNREC in January of 2024 and a final plan of remedial action was approved in November of 2025 and adjustments made to the stormwater management design of the site and submitted to DNREC and Sussex Conservation District. Approval from the Conservation District is still outstanding and not expected before the August 24 deadline. It is required before the final subdivision plan can be submitted for review and approval.

The Council did approve a 6-month time extension – until February 24, 2027.

In Old Business the Council revisited Conditional Use No. 2480 for DJ Tire Center, LLC. Following the recommendation from Planning and Zoning, the Council denied an application for an auto tire center on Downes Road in Georgetown. The Council approved Conditional Use No. 2424 on behalf of Oceans Six for a multi-family dwelling of 6 units on Route 1 north of Jefferson Bridge Road in Bethany Beach. Also in Old Business the Council continued its discussion on the Forest Preservation ordinance 26-05. The heard revisions on several more sections of the ordinance – focusing most on Fee-in-Lieu. The Ordinance will return to the agenda next week with a last look at the amendments to the ordinance and possible votes.

During the afternoon session the Council held a public hearing on Conditional Use No. 2485 for Christopher Hanvok for a fence installation business with outside storage off Rust Road in Harbeson. Several witnesses spoke both for and against the application and the Council deferred action and will revisit the application during next week’s meeting.

The Sussex County Council will meet next Tuesday, September 1st at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA