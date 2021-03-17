Sussex County Council Defers Vote on Bioenergy Conditional Use Application

A public hearing was held before the Sussex County Council for a conditional use application for Bioenergy Development Group to permit the processing and handling of poultry litter to include nutrient recovery for natural gas and electrical generation near Seaford. Multiple people spoke on both sides of the issue – with many environmental groups in support. Others who were opposed cited issues like sludge, truck traffic, lack of information on the type of jobs and how many, wastewater and environmental issues. The council has deferred a vote to give them time to go through all the testimony.

In old business the council approved a conditional use application for a campground off Long Neck Road with a unanimous vote.