UPDATED: Sussex County Council Defers Vote on Buffer Ordinance

Today’s public hearing was a continuation of the public hearing the Council suspended on January 11th. P&Z Director Jamie Whitehouse told the Council that 209 written responses had been received and that the majority seemed to be in support of the ordinance. Planning & Zoning has recommended that the council approve the ordinance.

The buffer ordinance – regards “certain drainage features, wetland and water resources and the buffers thereto.” The ordinance defines what’s allowed in a buffer, size and other aspects intended to preserve and protect existing resources – like forests and waterways. One amendment to the ordinance is section G, which would allow buffer-width averaging, which has been criticized by many of those who have commented on the ordinance.

Many of the comments revolved around two issues – section G, which most people feel should be removed, and the lack of enforcement for violations of the buffer ordinance. The County Council voted to defer their vote until they can review all the testimony.

In other action, the County Council agreed to donate a small portion of a piece of County-owned property at Route 24 and Burton’s Pond for DelDOT to use for a temporary construction entrance. The council’s approval came with a price, knowing that the County will also need an entrance permit for that same property at some point in the future.

There were three public hearings during the afternoon session. Although a Frankford woman spoke during the final public hearing, but was not commenting on what the public hearing was about and then accused the Council of accepting payment in the way of vacations for votes. Several of the Council members spoke up and denied her accusation. Council President Mike Vincent said the accusation was “out of line.”

All three applications, a conditional use and two change of zone, were approved by the County Council.