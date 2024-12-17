Sussex County Council Denies Substation Application & Says Farewell to 3 Council Members

The Sussex County Council met for the final time in 2024 this week. The meeting began with recognizing five Sussex County sports teams for their championship seasons – Cape Henlopen High School Division I DIAA State Champion Field Hockey team, Delmar High School Division II DIAA State Champion Field Hockey team, Sussex Academy Division II DIAA State Champions Boys Soccer team, Indian River High School DIAA State Champion Unified Flag Football team and the Indian River High School Division I-A DIAA State Champion Football Team.

Public Comment saw multiple education representatives to request the Council look at impact fees on new development to help the districts with funding. Several others spoke of the job that the three members who will be leaving the Council – Mark Schaeffer, Cindy Green and Mike Vincent – have done during their terms. The County Administrator as well as County staff and former staff also recognized the three outgoing Council members. When the Council returns after the holidays on January 7, 2025, there will be three newly elected members in place.

In Old Business, the Sussex County Council defeated a vote on Conditional Use No. 2515 – for Renewable Redevelopment, LLC for an electric substation proposed for over 140 acres adjacent to the Indian River Power Plant. The vote was 4 to 1 with Council President Mike Vincent voting to adopt the application.

The Council approved a heavily amended Conditional Use No. 2545 – for JG Townsend, Jr and Co. The amended application keeps the gates for safety on Stockley Boulevard between the Governors community and proposed cottages near Lewes – and to keep the privately maintained roads from increased traffic in the Governors community. The vote was 4 to 1 with Council President Mike Vincent voting against the amended application.

There was no vote on Conditional Use No. 2454 on behalf of H&K Group, LLC for a proposed borrow pit off Shiloh Church Road east of Laurel. Planning and Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse told the Council the application is being completely re-noticed and new public hearings before P&Z and County Council are scheduled for January.

The Council also revisited Conditional Use No. 2543 on behalf of Toney Floyd & Charletta Speaks-Floyd for a commercial hauling, goods and materials delivery services and driveway installation business with storage of vehicles, equipment and materials near Oak Orchard. The Council agreed with the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation to deny and voted 5 to 0 to defeat the motion to adopt.

During executive session the County Council voted to extend the contract with Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson until December 31st of 2028. Back in public session the vote was 4 to 1 to approve with Councilwoman Cindy Green voting no.

During the afternoon public hearings – Conditional Use No 2526 filed on behalf of Common Ground Hospitality for a farmers market and restaurant south of Roxana on Zion Church Road was approved. And Conditional Use No 2542 filed on behalf of Lauden Investments, LLC, for a professional office to be located on Savannah Road near Westcoats Road in Lewes was also approved by the Council.

The Sussex County Council will next meet on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025. Three new council members will be sworn in and the Council will reorganize and select legal staff.