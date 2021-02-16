Sussex County Council Discusses the Sussex Conservation District & Master Planning

Image courtesy Sussex County Council

The Sussex County Council met Tuesday morning in Georgetown. They started the morning with a presentation from David Baird, the District Coordinator for the Sussex Conservation District. They provide technical guidance and financial assistance to enhance, maintain, protect, and improve land and water resources. Their programs include agriculture conservation, sediment and stormwater and heavy equipment.

County Administrator Todd Lawson reminded the Council that there is no meeting next week and the meeting on March 2 will be their first public hearing only meeting which will be held at Delaware Tech in Georgetown, in room 504 in the Carter Partnership Building beginning at 1:30pm. This meeting will only deal with land use public hearings. You’ll find the agenda at the county’s website by March 1st.

Sussex County Librarian, Kathy Graybeal, was given a proclamation for the Sussex County Libraries Random Acts of Kindness Week. And County Human Resources Director Karen Brewington announced the first quarter Shining Star Employee Recognition Awards. There were 14 submissions and the three people named are Pat Allegro-Smith – Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Hollis – IT and Tyler Short – IT (but formerly of the Milton Public Library).

Planning & Zoning Director, Jamie Whitehouse and Assistant County Attorney Vince Robertson discussed Master Planning. This is supported by the County’s Comprehensive Plan, but has not yet been used. While Master Planning was discussed last August, there are two new council members who are not familiar with it and the discussion was a refresher for all involved. The M-P-Z is similar to a RPC (regional planned community), but with more diverse development types and design flexibility. It’s intended to incorporate residential areas, neighborhood commercial areas, professional, medical and financial office areas and civic areas as part of a single unified development plan. County Administrator Todd Lawson told the council during this discussion that there is some interest in the M-P-Z along the Route 24 corridor.

There were no afternoon public hearings and again, there is no meeting on Tuesday, February 23.